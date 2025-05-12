U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

aipei, May 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.008 to close at the day's high of NT$30.316.

Turnover totaled US$1.286 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NTT$30.290, and moved to a low of NT$30.185 before rebounding.