U.S. dollar closely sharply lower on Taipei forex market
05/05/2025 04:17 PM
Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.919 to close at NT$30.145.
Turnover totaled US$3.387 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$30.910, and moved to a low of NT$29.590 before rebounding.
