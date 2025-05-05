To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closely sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.919 to close at NT$30.145.

Turnover totaled US$3.387 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$30.910, and moved to a low of NT$29.590 before rebounding.