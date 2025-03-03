International hotel guest numbers rise 18.3% year-on-year

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) International hotel guest numbers at Taiwan's hotels rose 18.3 percent in 2024 from the previous year, though domestic Taiwanese guest numbers fell by 6.21 percent, according to new official data.

Hotels experienced 0.47 percent growth in year-on-year revenues overall, increasing from NT$177.99 billion (US$5.41 billion) in 2023 to NT$178.83 billion in 2024, statistics released by the Tourism Administration on Monday showed.

There were 78.80 million total stays at hotels around Taiwan last year, down slightly from the 79.83 million recorded in 2023 and 79.87 million in 2019, due to the fall in local customers.

Last year, Taiwanese had 59.87 million stays in local hotels, down 3.97 million (6.21 percent) compared to the previous year.

The number of hotel stays by international visitors totaled 18.92 million, compared to 15.99 million in the previous year, an increase of 18.3 percent.

That was similar to the 21.1 percent increase in international arrivals in 2024 to 7.86 million.

In terms of prices, the average room cost NT$2,960 in 2024, down 1.17 percent from the NT$2,995 charged on average the previous year.

Meanwhile, the hotel occupancy rate in 2024 was 50.44 percent, down 0.42 percentage points from 50.86 percent in 2023.

There were 15,573 hotels and guesthouse businesses in 2024 in Taiwan, an increase of 672 compared with the 14,901 recorded in the previous year, and they offered 250,575 rooms.