Taiwan shares close down 1.49%
02/27/2025 01:47 PM
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 349.37 points, or 1.49 percent, at 23,053.18 Thursday on turnover of NT$522.964 billion (US$15.92 billion).
Latest
- Society
Tainan prosecutors probe death of student over alleged bullying02/28/2025 09:37 PM
- Society
Taxi driver arrested after deserted pet cats found brutally killed02/28/2025 09:20 PM
- Politics
EU condemns alleged sabotage of Taiwan's undersea cables02/28/2025 08:29 PM
- Society
Pneumococcal vaccines made free for high-risk Taiwanese aged 19-6402/28/2025 06:59 PM
- Politics
Ex-USAID adviser hopes Taiwan partnership endures amid uncertainty02/28/2025 05:37 PM