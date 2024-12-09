Taiwan shares close up 0.34%
12/09/2024 02:01 PM
Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 79.98 points, or 0.34 percent, at 23,273.25 Monday on turnover of NT$353.21 billion (US$10.87 billion).
