Taiwan shares close down 0.63%
11/14/2024 01:50 PM
Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 144.85 points, or 0.63 percent, at 22,715.38 Thursday on turnover of NT$399.66 billion (US$12.27 billion).
Latest
- Society
Media personality Lucifer Chu receives 11 months for indecent assault11/14/2024 04:39 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market11/14/2024 04:21 PM
- Politics
America First, containing China focuses of Trump's new gov't: NSB chief11/14/2024 04:05 PM
- Society
'Zombie drug' reclassified as Category 2 narcotic11/14/2024 03:58 PM
- Business
TSMC declines to comment on U.S. discriminatory hiring lawsuit11/14/2024 03:32 PM