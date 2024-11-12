Taiwan shares open sharply lower
11/12/2024 09:09 AM
Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 252.88 points at 23,276.76 Tuesday on turnover of NT$10.68 billion (US$331 million).
