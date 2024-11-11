U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
11/11/2024 10:30 AM
Taipei, Nov. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.188 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.073 from the previous close.
