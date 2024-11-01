U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.063 to close at NT$31.968.

Turnover totaled US$1.37 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.950, and moved to a high of N$32.005 before the close.