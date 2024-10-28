U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
10/28/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.019 to close at NT$32.090.
Turnover totaled US$975 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.090, and moved between NT$32.053 and NT$32.109 before the close.
