U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.019 to close at NT$32.090.

Turnover totaled US$975 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.090, and moved between NT$32.053 and NT$32.109 before the close.