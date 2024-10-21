U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
10/21/2024 04:24 PM
Taipei, Oct. 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.098 to close at NT$31.985.
Turnover totaled US$1.497 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.050, and moved to a low of NT$31.937 before rebounding.
Latest
- Politics
Former Vice Premier Lin Hsin-i to attend APEC summit in November10/21/2024 06:44 PM
- Business
Taiex's gains capped with TSMC in consolidation10/21/2024 05:13 PM
- Business
Taiwan begins drilling of first deep geothermal well10/21/2024 05:06 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Hsu Wen-erh abandons solo swim around Manhattan Island10/21/2024 04:36 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market10/21/2024 04:24 PM