U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
10/15/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.012 to close at NT$32.180.
Turnover totaled US$1.115 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.150, and moved to a high of NT$32.204 before close.
