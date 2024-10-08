Taiwan ranked world's 14th richest country

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) Taiwan was listed in 14th place among the world's wealthiest country in terms of GDP per capita, in the latest rankings released Monday by Forbes magazine.

Taiwan's GDP per capita was US$76,860, which put it at No.14 on the list of the World's 100 Richest Countries 2024, one spot above Hong Kong with US$75,130.

The magazine's list of the richest countries in the world is compiled based on GDP per capita data, as estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For a more precise measure of a nation's wealth, however, the magazine also considers purchasing power parity (PPP), which is a metric used to compare economic productivity and standards of living between countries.

Luxembourg topped the 2024 Forbes list with a GDP per capita of US$143,740, followed by Macao with US$134,140, Ireland US$133,900, Singapore US$133,740, and Qatar US$112,280.

The United Arab Emirates was No. 6 with a GDP per capita of US$96,850, ahead of Switzerland with US$91,930, San Marino US$86,990, the United States US$85,370, and Norway US$82,830.