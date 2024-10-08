Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan ranked world's 14th richest country

10/08/2024 10:42 PM
The Taipei 101 skyscraper towers into the sky on Sunday. CNA photo Oct. 6, 2024
The Taipei 101 skyscraper towers into the sky on Sunday. CNA photo Oct. 6, 2024

Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) Taiwan was listed in 14th place among the world's wealthiest country in terms of GDP per capita, in the latest rankings released Monday by Forbes magazine.

Taiwan's GDP per capita was US$76,860, which put it at No.14 on the list of the World's 100 Richest Countries 2024, one spot above Hong Kong with US$75,130.

The magazine's list of the richest countries in the world is compiled based on GDP per capita data, as estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For a more precise measure of a nation's wealth, however, the magazine also considers purchasing power parity (PPP), which is a metric used to compare economic productivity and standards of living between countries.

Luxembourg topped the 2024 Forbes list with a GDP per capita of US$143,740, followed by Macao with US$134,140, Ireland US$133,900, Singapore US$133,740, and Qatar US$112,280.

The United Arab Emirates was No. 6 with a GDP per capita of US$96,850, ahead of Switzerland with US$91,930, San Marino US$86,990, the United States US$85,370, and Norway US$82,830.

(By Tao Yu-fan and Frances Huang)

Enditem/pc

