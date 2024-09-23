U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/23/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.071 to close at NT$32.033.
Turnover totaled US$1.311 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.980, and moved to a high of NT$32.052 before the close.
