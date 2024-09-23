Taiwan shares open higher
09/23/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 11.52 points at 22,170.94 Monday on turnover of NT$2.51 billion (US$78.49 million).
