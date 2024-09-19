Taiwan shares close up 1.68%
09/19/2024 01:45 PM
Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 363.85 points, or 1.68 percent, at 22,042.69 Thursday on turnover of NT$327.71 billion (US$10.26 billion).
Latest
- Cross-Strait
Cabinet urges dialogue as China ends tariff exemptions on Taiwan produce09/19/2024 02:42 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.68%09/19/2024 01:45 PM
- Society
THSRC offers 'buy 1, get 1 free' deal for international tourists09/19/2024 12:28 PM
- Culture
National Symphony Orchestra plans diverse programming for new season09/19/2024 12:02 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/19/2024 11:13 AM