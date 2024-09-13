Taiwan shares close up 0.49%

Focus Taiwan App
09/13/2024 01:49 PM
CNA file photo
Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 106.40 points, or 0.49 percent, at 21,759.65 Friday on turnover of NT$243.57 billion (US$7.60 billion).

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

