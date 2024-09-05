AirAsia to launch Kaohsiung-Sabah route on Nov. 17
Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) AirAsia will begin offering four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays connecting Kaohsiung to Sabah (Kota Kinabalu) from Nov. 17, the low-cost carrier has announced.
Tickets are now available, making this the only direct flight between Kaohsiung and the East Malaysian state of Sabah, AirAsia said in a news release Thursday.
AirAsia Taiwan's marketing manager Wang Mu-fan (王慕凡) highlighted Sabah's appeal in northern Borneo.
Known for its stunning natural beauty and cultural diversity, Sabah offers attractions like Mount Kinabalu, tropical rainforests, world-class diving, and a rich fusion of Malay, Chinese and Indian cuisine, promising an unforgettable experience for southern Taiwanese travelers, Wang said.
AirAsia is offering promotional one-way fares starting at NT$399 (US$12.44, excluding taxes) for flights between Nov. 17 and March 28, 2025, which can be booked until Sept. 15.
The route is AirAsia's 12th in Taiwan.
