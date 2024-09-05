U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
09/05/2024 10:13 AM
Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.077 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.111 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
AirAsia to launch Kaohsiung-Sabah route on Nov. 1709/05/2024 02:46 PM
- Politics
Gov't welcomes Pope to region, will continue extending invitation09/05/2024 02:26 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.45%09/05/2024 02:05 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching knocked out in U.S. Open semifinals09/05/2024 12:39 PM
- Politics
Beijing pressure on PIF part of attempts to constrain Taipei: U.S.09/05/2024 12:24 PM