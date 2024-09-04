Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan raises minimum monthly wage by 4.08%

09/04/2024 02:30 PM
Minister of Labor Ho Pei-shan (right, in pink shirt) presides over the Minimum Wage Deliberation Committee's meeting in Taipei Wednesday. CNA photo Sept. 4, 2024
Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) The Ministry of Labor's Minimum Wage Deliberation Committee on Wednesday reached an agreement to raise Taiwan's minimum monthly wage to NT$28,590 (US$889.68) from NT$27,470, an increase of 4.08 percent.

The minimum hourly wage, meanwhile, was raised to NT$190 from NT$183, pending Cabinet review.

The decision, effective Jan. 1, 2025, is set to become the first of its kind since President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) took office on May 20.

The minimum wage was last increased on Jan. 1, 2024, under former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Any minimum wage hike does not apply to live-in migrant caregivers and domestic helpers, who are not covered by Taiwan's Labor Standards Act.

(By Sean Lin)

