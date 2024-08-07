U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
08/07/2024 04:33 PM
Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, down by NT$0.007 to close at NT$32.681.
Turnover totaled US$1.403 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.68, and moved between NT$32.675 and NT$32.758before the close.
