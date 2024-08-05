To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply down on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.178 to close at NT$32.639.

Turnover totaled US$1.781 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.700, and moved between NT$32.639 and NT$32.765 before the close.