U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
08/01/2024 04:29 PM
Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.074 to close at NT$32.762.
Turnover totaled US$1.503 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.750, and moved between NT$32.660 and NT$32.805 before the close.
