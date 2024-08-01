15 receipts win NT$10 million in May-June uniform invoice lottery

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) The holders of 15 receipts issued in May and June with the serial number 86396830 won NT$10 million (US$305,693) in Taiwan's receipt lottery, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday.

One of the winning receipts had been issued for coffee purchases worth NT$154 sold by the PX Mart supermarket's Zhongshan Store in Mailiao Township, Yunlin County.

The lucky coffee buyer had actually only paid NT$10 for the caffeinated items after having used PX Mart reward points to reduce the amount paid at checkout.

In addition to the NT$10 million cash prizes, 19 receipts with the number 53267964 entitled their holders to win NT$2 million.

The prizes can be claimed from Aug. 6 to Nov. 5.

The ministry said it will release full details of the winning NT$10 million and NT$2 million prize receipts later on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

To collect a prize, Taiwanese citizens must bring their National Identification Card and a winning receipt, the MOF said last week.

Non-citizens are also eligible to win the cash prizes as long as they can present their passport, Alien Resident Certificate or Entry & Exit Permit issued by the National Immigration Agency, according to the ministry.

Prizes up to NT$1,000 can be claimed at convenience stores such as 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, OK Mart, Hi-Life, PX Mart and Simple Mart.

Prizes up to NT$40,000 can be collected from credit cooperatives across Taiwan, and First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan exchange the prize amounts in cash for winning receipts, according to the ministry.

The uniform invoice lottery, drawn every two months, was created in the early 1950s to encourage consumers to ask for a receipt when making a purchase so as to boost tax revenues.