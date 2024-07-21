OLYMPICS/Taiwanese textile maker expects boost from Paris Olympics' carbon goals
Taipei, July 21 (CNA) A Taiwanese textile company said Sunday that the 2024 Paris Olympics' aim of halving the Games' carbon footprint compared with previous editions is expected to boost business.
Johnny Hsi (席家宜), vice chairman of Far Eastern New Century Corp. (FENC), said the Games' lofty carbon goals meant that many athletes were using sportswear made from more environmentally friendly fabrics.
FENC is a supplier to sportswear behemoths Adidas and Nike, and Hsi said that the kits of "many national teams" at this year's Olympics used the company's textiles.
Business opportunities are not limited to the games, but are anticipated to extend after the games, when a sporting trend may be stimulated and eco-friendly fabrics brought into fashion, Hsi said.
Hung Cheng-hai (洪鎮海), founder and former chairman of Taiwan-based Eclat Textile Co., Ltd., shared Hsi's hopes.
Hung explained that there were two business opportunities from the upcoming Olympic Games, with clothes that respond directly to the Olympic events already completed and distributed during the first half of the year.
As sports stars gather at the Games, demonstrating high-performance functional clothing, the demand for more comfortable and eco-friendly functional wear may rise, Hung said.
The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11.
