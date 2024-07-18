U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
07/18/2024 04:18 PM
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.011 to close at NT$32.605.
Turnover totaled US$1.277 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.550 and moved to a high of NT$32.650 before the close.
