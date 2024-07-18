Taiwan shares open sharply lower
07/18/2024 09:11 AM
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 396.81 points at 23,373.01 Thursday on turnover of NT$13.66 billion (US$419.66 million).
