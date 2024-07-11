U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
07/11/2024 07:20 PM
Taipei, July 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.506 at 4 p.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.008 from the previous close.
