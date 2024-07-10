TSMC reports record-high Q2 revenue

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 10 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday record-high revenue of NT$673.51 billion (US$20.6 billion) for the second quarter.

It was a better-than-expected performance, driven by strong demand in the high-performance computing market for 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer advanced process technologies, TSMC said.

According to the TSMC financial report, the company's consolidated revenue for June was roughly NT$207.87 billion, a decrease of 9.5 percent from May, and an increase of 32.9 percent from June 2023.

TSMC figures also showed that revenue for the first six months of 2024 totaled NT$1.26 trillion, an increase of 28 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. reported Wednesday that its revenue continued to climb in June, reaching NT$43.09 billion, a three-month high.

In addition, its Q2 revenue totaled NT$127.27 billion, in line with the projected range of NT$121.4 billion-NT$133.5 billion, the company said.