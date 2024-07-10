Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

TSMC reports record-high Q2 revenue

07/10/2024 08:02 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, July 10 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday record-high revenue of NT$673.51 billion (US$20.6 billion) for the second quarter.

It was a better-than-expected performance, driven by strong demand in the high-performance computing market for 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer advanced process technologies, TSMC said.

According to the TSMC financial report, the company's consolidated revenue for June was roughly NT$207.87 billion, a decrease of 9.5 percent from May, and an increase of 32.9 percent from June 2023.

TSMC figures also showed that revenue for the first six months of 2024 totaled NT$1.26 trillion, an increase of 28 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. reported Wednesday that its revenue continued to climb in June, reaching NT$43.09 billion, a three-month high.

In addition, its Q2 revenue totaled NT$127.27 billion, in line with the projected range of NT$121.4 billion-NT$133.5 billion, the company said.

(By Chang Chien-chung and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.81