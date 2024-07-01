MediaTek employees earn highest average compensation in 2023: TWSE

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 1 (CNA) MediaTek Inc. paid the highest average annual compensation to non-managerial full-time employees of any of Taiwan's listed companies, according to a report published by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (TWSE) on Monday.

MediaTek non-managerial employees earned NT$3.754 million (US$115,384) on average in 2023 in total compensation, which includes regular salary and monthly stipends, overtime pay, and irregular income such as bonuses, allowances and profit distributions.

Though the figure was down 22.8 percent from the previous year, MediaTek still ranked first in the category for the third consecutive year, according to the TWSE.

A total of six listed companies paid non-managerial employees average compensation of over NT$3 million in 2023, with IC design companies taking four of those places, TWSE data showed.

In second place was Novatek Microelectronics Corporation, with average annual compensation of NT$3.712 million, followed by JSL Construction & Development Co., Ltd. (NT$3.659 million), and Bestec Power Electronics Co., Ltd. (NT$3.581 million).

The other two above the NT$3 million threshold were Realtek Semiconductor Corporation (NT$3.149 million) and Global Unichip Corp. (NT$3.134 million).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, saw its average compensation for non-managerial full-time employees fall 10.2 percent to NT$2.842 million in 2023, ranking seventh, according to the report.

In terms of median compensation, which may provide a more accurate look at overall compensation levels because it eliminates outliers, Bestec led the pack at NT$3.749 million, followed by MediaTek (NT$3.094 million) and Novatek (NT$3.028 million).