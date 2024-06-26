Taiwan shares open higher
06/26/2024 09:11 AM
Taipei, June 26 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 62.6 points at 22,938.57 Wednesday on turnover of NT$6.43 billion (US$197.99 million).
