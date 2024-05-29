Focus Taiwan App
Starlux to launch Taipei-Jakarta flights in September

05/29/2024 10:17 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, May 29 (CNA) Starlux Airlines will begin operating flights between Taipei and Jakarta in September, the Taiwan-based carrier told CNA Wednesday.

Starlux confirmed the news after speculation from Indonesia-based Taiwanese businesspeople and aviation enthusiasts about the new route.

According to the airline, the route connecting Taiwan and the Indonesian capital will operate five weekly flights using an A321neo aircraft, with tickets set to go on sale soon.

Taiwan's two largest carriers EVA Air and China Airlines currently fly between the two destinations, with seven and 10 weekly flights, respectively.

(By Zachary Lee)

Enditem/AW

