Starlux to launch Taipei-Jakarta flights in September
05/29/2024 10:17 PM
Taipei, May 29 (CNA) Starlux Airlines will begin operating flights between Taipei and Jakarta in September, the Taiwan-based carrier told CNA Wednesday.
Starlux confirmed the news after speculation from Indonesia-based Taiwanese businesspeople and aviation enthusiasts about the new route.
According to the airline, the route connecting Taiwan and the Indonesian capital will operate five weekly flights using an A321neo aircraft, with tickets set to go on sale soon.
Taiwan's two largest carriers EVA Air and China Airlines currently fly between the two destinations, with seven and 10 weekly flights, respectively.
Latest
- Business
Starlux to launch Taipei-Jakarta flights in September05/29/2024 10:17 PM
- Business
AI has become a second vital industry in Taiwan: NDC head05/29/2024 10:07 PM
- Society
Labor ministry unveils plan to resume dispatched migrant caregiver program05/29/2024 09:34 PM
- Business
China Airlines entrusts Airbus with A350 cabin retrofit05/29/2024 09:29 PM
- Society
Ministry urges children, youth to focus on health in summer vacation05/29/2024 09:18 PM