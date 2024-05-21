Taiwan, Eswatini central banks sign MOU to boost cooperation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 21 (CNA) The Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central Bank of Eswatini on Tuesday, pledging to forge closer ties and boost cooperation, according to the local central bank.

In a statement, the local central bank said the MOU was inked by Yang Chin-long (楊金龍), governor of Taiwan's central bank and Philemon F. Mnisi, governor of Eswatini's central bank.

The cooperation pledge was witnessed by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and King Mswati III of Eswatini.

Both the king and Mnisi were among the 508 foreign dignitaries to attend Lai's inauguration ceremony on Monday.

Under the MOU, the local central bank said the two banks would conduct fieldwork and case studies together, as well as share other relevant information.

The local central bank said Eswatini is one of Taiwan's diplomatic allies and the newly signed MOU demonstrated a new cooperation milestone between the two.

The central bank added that the two countries are expected to deepen their partnership and achieve mutual long-term benefits through the MOU.

On March 4, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and the Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange (TCX) signed a separate MOU with the Eswatini Stock Exchange (ESE) in Taiwan.

The exchanges facilitated by these new MOUs will focus on sharing information related to financial technology and business experience to strengthen the capital markets in both countries.

In addition, the benefits of the MOUs are expected to extend beyond the financial realm and provide a framework to help combat climate change -- a pressing global issue.