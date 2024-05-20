U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/20/2024 10:38 AM
Taipei, May 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.225 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.019 from the previous close.
