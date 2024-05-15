Taiwan shares close up 0.77%
05/15/2024 02:03 PM
Taipei, May 15 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 161.36 points, or 0.77 percent, at 21,147.21 Wednesday on turnover of NT$489.253 billion (US$15.10 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.77%05/15/2024 02:03 PM
- Politics
President-elect Lai reiterates openness to dialogue with Beijing05/15/2024 01:21 PM
- Politics
Annual parliamentarian summit to be held in Taipei in July05/15/2024 12:18 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/15/2024 10:57 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open slightly lower05/15/2024 09:17 AM