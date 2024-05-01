Taiwan opens tourism information center in Paris

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, April 30 (CNA) Taiwan's Tourism Administration on Tuesday opened its first service center in Europe providing tourist and travel information on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris.

The Taiwan Tourism Information Center was inaugurated to expand the number of travelers visiting Taiwan from Europe, according to the governmental agency.

After the plaque unveiling ceremony for the new center, the administration held a presentation on travel to Taiwan that was attended by more than 60 French travel agencies, to explore business and cooperative opportunities in tourism.

In addition to services provided by the center, Taiwan's tourism resources were also introduced in more detail during the briefing session.

The plaque unveiling ceremony. CNA photo May 1, 2024

At the event, Nathalie Evrard, a senior executive at Explorator, told CNA that her agency organized its first tour group to Taiwan shortly after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan on April 3, and the group just returned to France.

The group traveled across the island from Kenting National Park in the south to Yehliu Geopark and Yangmingshan National Park in the north through Tainan and Nantou, said Evrard, who was also on the Taiwan tour.

She said she especially liked Taipei's Beitou District, where she visited the Beitou Hot Spring Museum and learned about the relationship between Taiwan and Japan from a historic perspective.

Members of the tour group were stunned by the Fo Guang Shan Monastery in Kaohsiung and Taoist temples around Taiwan, she said, adding that these temple cultures do not exist in France. "We learned a lot."

Evrard also said fine food is Taiwan's strength.

In terms of nature, Evrard recommended the Alishan National Scenic Area, saying "Taiwan is truly a land blessed by the Gods. I think everyone should go to Alishan. It's so beautiful there. I wanted to stay."

Explorator mainly organizes small groups of fewer than 10 people with a focus on providing in-depth tour experiences, according to Evrard.

A music performance is staged at the newly opened tourism center, which hosted more than 60 tour agencies for an introduction of attractions in Taiwan, in Paris Tuesday. CNA photo May 1, 2024

Another French travel agency Les Maisons du Voyage began offering Taiwan travel tours several years ago. Marie Fejoz, the company's tour package organizer, said customers are fascinated by Taiwan's culture, nature, metropolitan areas, and rich history.

She said that since COVID-19 restrictions in Taiwan were lifted in October 2022, the number of inquiries about Taiwan travel has increased, especially for customized itineraries.

However, it is difficult to find tour guides with both French language skills and a cultural and historical background in Taiwan, Fejoz said, noting that this is an area where improvements need to be made.

Pascale Quellette, an itinerary specialist at the travel agency who has lived in Taiwan for three years, said she usually tells customers that Taiwan is one of the most beautiful countries among the 80 she has visited.

It is an absolutely must-visit destination, she praised.