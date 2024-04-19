U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
04/19/2024 10:24 AM
Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.505 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.129 from the previous close.
