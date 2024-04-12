U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
04/12/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, April 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.082 to close at NT$32.293.
Turnover totaled US$1.225 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.210, and moved between NT$32.201 and NT$32.301 before the close.
