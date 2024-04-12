To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.082 to close at NT$32.293.

Turnover totaled US$1.225 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.210, and moved between NT$32.201 and NT$32.301 before the close.