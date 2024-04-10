Taiwan shares close down 0.16%
04/10/2024 01:58 PM
Taipei, April 10 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 32.67 points, or 0.16 percent, at 20,763.53 Wednesday on turnover of NT$425.35 billion (US$13.30 billion).
