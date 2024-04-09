With competition looming, EVA Air to increase flights to Seattle

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 9 (CNA) EVA Airways announced its plans Tuesday to add three more direct flights a week between Taoyuan and Seattle starting from June 25 to take on intensified competition on the route.

The Taiwanese carrier is currently the only airline to fly direct between Taoyuan and Seattle, offering daily round-trip service between the two destinations.

After another three airlines announced that they would start flying the route, EVA Airways decided to increase its flight frequency to 10 per week.

In December 2023, Delta Air Lines said it will launch seven weekly flights between Taoyuan and Seattle on June 7.

Among domestic carriers, Taiwan-based China Airlines (CAL) said it will provide service between the two destinations on July 14 after a 16-year hiatus, offering five weekly flights, while Starlux Airlines said it will fly three flights a week starting Aug. 16.

CAL and Starlux expected that the new route will strengthen their existing flight network in North America, offer additional transit options for passengers traveling between the continent and Southeast Asia, and further develop the U.S. domestic aviation market.

According to the four carriers, economy class airfares on the route could range from NT$27,000-NT$45,000 (US$840-US$1,400) between July and October.