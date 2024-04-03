Taiwan shares open down
04/03/2024 09:18 AM
Taipei, April 3 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 77.73 points at 20,388.84 Wednesday on turnover of NT$5.98 billion (US$187 million).
