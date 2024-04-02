Taiwan shares close up 1.21%
04/02/2024 02:22 PM
Taipei, April 2 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 244.24 points, or 1.21 percent, at 20,466.57 Tuesday on turnover of NT$406.75 billion (US$12.68 billion).
