Taiwan shares end above 20,000 points on dovish Fed

Taipei, March 21 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan soared more than 400 points to close above the 20,000-point mark Thursday, hitting a fresh closing high as buying was sparked by rallying U.S. markets overnight, dealers said.

Gains were seen across the board with investor sentiment boosted by a dovish Federal Reserve, which concluded its policymaking meeting on Wednesday U.S. time, dealers added.

During the meeting, it was hinted that interest rates will be cut three times this year, but key rates were left unchanged for now.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended up 414.64 points, or 2.10 percent, at 20,199.09 after moving between 19,843.80 and 20,199.30. Turnover totaled NT$486.001 billion (US$15.28 billion).

The market opened flat but momentum soon picked up as investors were motivated by the strong gains posted by the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, both of which hit new highs overnight, dealers said.

The strength of the Taiex continued into the end of the session on the back of the strong performance made by large-cap stocks in the bellwether electronics sector and the non-tech sector, dealers added.

The Taiex challenged the 20,000-point mark on March 8 and March 13 but failed to sustain earlier upturns after hitting daily highs of 20,065.50 and 20,112.81, respectively.

"The Fed implied it will lower interest rates three times this year in its updated 'dot plot,' which eased market concerns that the American central bank would only implement two rate cuts," Moore Securities Investment Consulting analyst Adam Lin said.

A dot plot is a chart updated quarterly that records each Fed official's projection of interest rate movements, which indicates what it may do next regarding monetary policy.

"It's not just the Taipei market, other regional markets such as Tokyo and Seoul also moved sharply higher," Lin said.

"Judging from the movement in the Taiex today, I think both foreign and local institutional investors were on the buy side," Lin said. "These institutional investors were more willing to take risks and take advantage of the Fed's stance. This led to them rebuilding their positions and picking up large-cap stocks across the board, which made buying appear strong."

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$18.36 billion worth of shares on the main board Thursday, with local investment trust firms registering a net buy of NT$11.17 billion.

The electronics index and semiconductor sub-index rose 2.47 percent and 2.85 percent, respectively, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, which rose 3.43 percent to close at NT$784.00. TSMC's gains contributed about 210 points to the Taiex's rise.

Among other semiconductor stocks, dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip supplier Nanya Technology Corp. soared 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to end at NT$67.60, and rival Winbond Electronics Corp. also surged 6.33 percent to close at NT$27.70 after U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc. reported better than expected results for its fiscal second quarter.

In addition, IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. gained 2.24 percent to end at NT$160.00.

Lin said buying spread to other tech heavyweights outside the semiconductor industry, including iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., second to TSMC in terms of market value, which rose 3.26 percent to close at NT$142.50 on the back of high hopes about its artificial intelligence development.

Moreover, power management solution provider Delta Electronics Inc. also gained 6.96 percent to end at NT$338.00, AI server maker Quanta Computer Inc. rose 2.21 percent to close at NT$254.50, and Asia Vital Components Co., a supplier of cooling solutions to AI applications, ended up 3.17 percent at NT$585.00.

"Buying on the main board today was even with large cap old economy and financial stocks also trending much higher. These non-tech stocks had lagged behind their electronics counterparts for some time," Lin said. "Such gains suggest a technically healthy Taiex."

In the petrochemical industry, which rose 1.79 percent, Nan Ya Plastics Corp. rose 2.61 percent to close at NT$55.50, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. gained 2.23 percent to end at NT$54.90, and Formosa Plastics Corp. added 0.90 percent to close at NT$67.40. But Formosa Petrochemical Corp. ended down 0.58 percent at NT$69.00.

The electric machinery industry continued to benefit from the government's massive investments in strengthening electricity grid networks nationwide, and rose 2.98 percent, dealers said. Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. jumped 10 percent to close at NT$266.50, and Teco Electric & Machinery Co. gained 3.75 percent to end at NT$58.10.

In the financial sector, which rose 1.73 percent, CTBC Financial Holding Co. gained 2.24 percent to close at NT$31.95, Cathay Financial Holding Co. grew 2.21 percent to end at NT$48.55, and Fubon Financial Holding Co. added 1.58 percent to close at NT$70.70.

"Investors should keep alert over the March inflation data in the United States as raw material prices have moved higher, which could affect the U.S. markets and in turn impact shares in other markets, including in Taiwan," Lin said.