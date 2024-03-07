To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) The Ministry of Health and Welfare's (MOHW) announcement on Monday, scrapping the cap on registration fees charged by medical facilities, effective immediately, has sparked concerns over price gouging across Taiwan, although the move garnered support from the medical sector.

The MOHW on Monday issued a notice lifting the maximum registration fee of NT$150 (US$4.76) for medical institution visit that had been in place since 2010, with those charging more required to report to the central health authority.

Although Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Wednesday directed the MOHW and the Fair Trade Commission to keep in close contact with local governments to ensure medical institutions do not engage in price gouging, there is concern registration fees will increase sharply.

The Consumers' Foundation, Chinese Taipei (CFCT) and several civic groups expressed concern over the matter at a news conference Thursday.

Lin Ya-hui (林雅惠) from the Taiwan Healthcare Reform Foundation (THRF) said the groups are not opposed to raising registration fees in principle, but rather object to the fact that the ministry responded to a call from the medical community for better reviews of city and county registration fee filings by removing the cap entirely.

CFCT Chairman Wu Jung-ta (吳榮達) pointed out that the registration fee is the threshold for medical treatment. If it is too high and people cannot afford it, that will adversely impact the rights and interests of the public to receive medical treatment.

A doctor-patient relationship is not merely a commercial transaction but also involves accessibility and trust, Wu said.

Wu said if the recommended range for registration fees for medical facilities set up in 2010 is out of date, it should have been adjusted accordingly rather than completely lifted.

However, several major medical groups issued statements praising the ministry's decision to adjust the regulation.

The Taiwan Medical Association said in a statement issued Thursday that lifting the upper limit on registration fees for medical institutions will allow the health care industry to return to market mechanisms, thereby promoting vigorous and diversified development of the market.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) said Thursday that the charging of registration fees does not fall within the scope of the Medical Care Act, but as competition between medical institutions in Taiwan is fierce, they are unlikely to work together to drive up the registration fees.

Also Thursday, Taipei City Department of Health announced that all branches of Taipei City Hospital have no plans to adjust their registration fee, meaning registration fees for general outpatient services and emergency room services will remain at NT$50 and NT$80, respectively.

In addition, the 26 MOHW affiliated hospitals will maintain their registration fees this year, with most keeping their registration fees for general outpatient services at NT$50, according to the health ministry.