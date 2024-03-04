Taiwan shares hit new closing high as TSMC posts strong gains

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan closed at a fresh high Monday, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) after its American depositary receipts (ADRs) soared in the United States at the end of last week, dealers said.

The strong buying in TSMC and the bellwether electronics sector largely reflected continued interest in artificial intelligence development and a fall in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which made tech stocks more attractive, dealers said.

The Taiex, the Taiwan Stock Exchange's benchmark weighted index, ended up 369.38 points, or 1.95 percent, at 19,305.31 after moving between 18,952.69 and 19,333.39. Turnover totaled NT$485.38 billion (US$15.41 billion).

TSMC

The market opened up 16.76 points and buying soon accelerated as investors responded to a 4.06 percent increase in TSMC's ADRs on Friday, when the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose 1.14 percent and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 4.29 percent, dealers said.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, rose 5.22 percent to close at a new high of NT$725.00, topping a previous closing high of NT$709.00 on Feb. 15.

TSMC's gains contributed almost 300 points alone to the Taiex's rise, helping the index overcome high technical hurdles ahead of 19,300 points by the end of the session.

"TSMC followed its strong ADR performance as AI-related stocks such as Nvidia and Supermicro posted big gains amid continued optimism toward the AI market's prospects," Concord Securities analyst Kerry Huang said.

On Friday, chip designer Nvidia Corp. shares rose about 4 percent, while AI server maker Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Supermicro) surged more than 13 percent after the stock was added to the S&P 500 index.

"Sound fundamentals and high hopes about the global AI market have lent major support to TSMC and, after today's surge, the stock could challenge the next technical resistance ahead of NT$750.00 in the near future," Huang said.

Other tech stocks

Among other semiconductor stocks, United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), a smaller contract chipmaker, gained 1.14 percent to end at NT$48.85, IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. rose 2.54 percent to close at NT$141.50, and smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. ended up 4.07 percent at NT$1,150.00.

"These electronics heavyweights were also helped by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, which made tech dividend yields more attractive," Huang said.

On Friday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond dropped by more than 6 basis points to 4.188 percent at one point, a low in recent weeks.

Bucking the upturn, Global Unichip Corp., TSMC's application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design subsidiary, lost 2.22 percent to close at NT$1,545.00, and Alchip Technologies Ltd., another ASIC designer, fell 3.23 percent to end at NT$4,200.00.

Also in the tech sector, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. rose 4.41 percent to close at NT$106.50, while smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co., another supplier to Apple Inc., lost 0.19 percent to end at NT$2,565.00.

Despite TSMC's strong showing, other AI-related stocks appeared mixed after retreating from their day's highs, with AI server maker Wistron Corp. down 1.27 percent to close at NT$116.50, but rival Quanta Computer Inc. closed 0.84 percent higher at NT$239.00.

The electronics sector, which accounted for about 72 percent of the total turnover Monday, rose 2.96 percent with the semiconductor sub-index rising 4.22 percent.

Uneven gains between sectors

"Judging from the turnover the electronics sector attracted today, the gains were uneven between sectors and many non-tech stocks were marginalized," Huang said.

In the old economy sector, textile brand Far Eastern New Century Co. lost 0.16 percent to close at NT$31.85, and Eclat Textile Co. shed 2.13 percent to end at NT$552.00.

The electric machinery industry fell 1.03 percent as investors locked in recent gains reaped on hopes that companies in the sector would benefit from state-owned Taiwan Power Co.'s investments to strengthen Taiwan's electricity grid.

Fortune Electric Co. lost 1.86 percent to close at NT$528.00, and Chung Hsin Electric & Machinery Manufacturing Corp. ended down 2.34 percent at NT$167.00.

However, the paper industry rose 1.61 percent as Chinese paper makers raised their product prices, with Shihlin Paper Corp. rising 1.33 percent to close at NT$53.20 and Chung Hwa Pulp Corp. closing 5.49 percent higher to end at NT$24.00.

In the financial sector, which rose 0.07 percent, Fubon Financial Holding Co. and Cathay Financial Holding Co. closed unchanged at NT$67.40 and NT$44.65, respectively, while Mega Financial Holding Co. rose 0.65 percent to end at NT$38.80.

"Investors should pay close attention to the congressional testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell to get a feel for when the Fed will start to cut rates," Huang said, referring to Powell's appearance scheduled for Wednesday U.S. time.

"The U.S. February non-farm payroll data [due on Friday] is also worth watching to get a clearer picture of the state of the U.S. economy, which could move financial markets," Huang said.

According to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$36.88 billion in shares Monday.