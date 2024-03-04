Labor Pension Fund investments make record gains in 2023

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Investments made by Taiwan's Labor Pension Fund netted record gains of NT$478.5 billion (US$15.17 billion) in 2023, the Bureau of Labor Insurance (BOLI) said Monday.

In a statement, the BOLI said the fund made a 12.6 percent return on investment last year, surpassing the previous high of 11.84 percent set in 2009.

Last year's gains also exceeded the previous annual record of NT$283.7 billion from 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Funds (BOLF), which manages the fund's investments.

Based on current totals, just over half of the 12.72 million people enrolled in the fund will have their pensions boosted by over NT$20,000, with 25.1 percent gaining over NT$50,000.

The amount each person's pension is topped up depends on length of enrollment and premium rate, the BOLI said.

Information on how gains made in 2023 have affected enrollees' pensions was released on Monday, according to the BOLI.

Workers can view the information through various channels, such as verifications through mobile phones, citizens' digital certificates, and online labor insurance certificates, the bureau said.

Alternatively, workers can also go to offices of the BOLI around Taiwan for information about their 2023 gains, the bureau said.

Beginning Tuesday, workers can also check changes to their pensions using ATM cards issued by Bank Land of Taiwan, E. Sun Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, First Commercial Bank and Chunghwa Post, the BOLI said.

As of the end of 2023, the combined value of the funds managed by the BOLF, including the new Labor Pension Fund, the Labor Retirement Fund, the Labor Insurance Fund, the Employment Insurance Fund, and the Arrears Wage Payment Fund, totaled NT$719.37 billion in 2023, constituting an annual rate of return of 12.8 percent.

According to the BOLF, around 46 percent of the gains posted by these funds in 2023 came from investments in the local stock market.

The Taiex, the Taiwan Stock Exchange's (TWSE) weighted index, soared 26.8 percent in 2023, on the back of enthusiasm toward artificial intelligence development and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch a rate-cut cycle.