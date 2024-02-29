U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
02/29/2024 10:22 AM
Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.675 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.105 from the previous close.
