U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
02/26/2024 10:10 AM
Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.548 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.007 from the previous close.
