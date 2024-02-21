Starlux Airlines purchases new aircraft for business expansion

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) Starlux Airlines announced Wednesday at the Singapore Airshow that it is buying new aircraft from Airbus to expand its operations.

Starlux said it will buy five A350F freighters, three A330neo airliners and holds options for another five A350F freighters.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the airshow Wednesday, was co-hosted by StarLux Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), Starlux Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chai (翟健華), and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer.

According to Chai, Starlux is the first airline in Taiwan to operate the A350F freighter, which is currently the least emission producing aircraft on the market and meets the airlines' sustainability needs.

Operating the A350F freighters will help Starlux reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives, he added.

As for the A330neo airliners, they will add flexibility to Starlux's operations and enhance its fleet strength, Chai said.

Starlux currently has a fleet of 21 aircraft, including 13 A321neo airliners, four A330neo airliners, and four A350-900 airliners.

The latest order of A330neo airliners is expected to be delivered to Starlux starting 2025, while the five A350F freighters are expected to be delivered starting in 2027.

In addition, another four A330neo airliners and 14 A350s have been purchased but are yet to be delivered to the airline. When these arrive, Starlux will have a fleet of 47 aircraft.

According to a forecast by Airbus, air cargo traffic worldwide will see a 3.2 percent compound annual growth rate over the next 20 years, with the aviation industry set to invest in more air freight resources.