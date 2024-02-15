U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
02/15/2024 04:17 PM
Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.067 to close at NT$31.425.
Turnover totaled US$1.238 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.350, and moved between NT$31.335 and NT$31.435 before the close.
