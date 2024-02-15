To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.067 to close at NT$31.425.

Turnover totaled US$1.238 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.350, and moved between NT$31.335 and NT$31.435 before the close.